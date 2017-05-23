LAHORE: Pakistan offers lot of investment and joint venture opportunities for software business as large number of profit driven startups are pouring in the country.

Dr Umar Saif, Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said while delivering his keynote speech on “Digital Punjab Initiatives” in seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab opened yesterday.

He said around 300 to 400 startups were beginning to sign overseas partnership to raise investment while during the last year, the activity generated 1000 jobs, raised $2.5 million, collectively valued around $17 million.

The incubator Plan9 initiated four years back was having currently 16 startup incubators in Pakistan, he added.

Dr Saif further said that in order to enhance the productivity of the IT workforce, the Government of Punjab was establishing 40 eRozgaar Centers, which would empower the young graduates in technical, non-technical and creative areas, enabling them for self-employment through freelancing.

Job fair

Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission is holding first Job Fair for the first batch of students from BS Computer Science, BS Electrical Engineering and third batch of MS Computer Science who are graduating this year on Tuesday (today) at 10am at Arfa Software Technology Park.

The graduate batch of ITU year 2017 has a wide array of experience in a diverse arena providing a clear edge in the job markets of electrical engineering and computer sciences. They have sound theoretical understanding coupled with experience in practical environment as interns. The presence of CEO's and representatives of the hiring companieswill be a morale-boosting factor for the ITU Graduates.

A host of companies including IBM, Oracle, Dell, HP, Teradata, Ebryx, Infotech, Lenovo, Huawei, PTCL, U-Blox,Teradat,Microsoft, MicroTech Industries, Lamudi, INBOX, Polycom, Wateen, Mobilink, Warid, Zong, Telenor, Careem, Sofizar Pvt. Ltd., Mantaq Systems, FRAG Games, Mindstorm Studios Game Strom Studios, Tower Technologies, Suparco Lahore, Haier, Transfo Power Technologies, Nespak, Mentor Graphics, Punjab Information Technology Board and others are setting up their stalls at the event.