There is a famous proverb in Urdu, ‘khoon safaid hogaya hai’ meaning blood has turned white. As a proverb it sounds alright when it’s used in a context, but if it happens in real or blood loss has occurred due to an accident, during an operation or even in an explosion, bottles of blood would be needed. It is a stressful moment for the family because usually hospitals do not have proper blood banks. They are asked to arrange for it within a short time period. Not knowing where to go exactly they call up family and friends for help, use social media to spread the message. Due to this traumatic ordeal Carehouse.pk has come to everyone’s rescue with RedDrop app.

RedDrop’s mission is to improve the quality of life by refining little things that will eventually make a difference. Such steps help in making this world a decent place to live. RedDrop was launched in October and since then a number of lives have been saved.

Two friends, Imran Mir and Atif Numan, saw in their own families how people had to suffer due to blood shortage in case of an emergency. So they thought of making an app that would help in connecting people for availability of blood.

“We have around 5,000 donors in Pakistan. But in Lahore we have around 255 donors. We have to bring it over a thousand donors, otherwise once a donor has donated blood he cannot give blood for the next 90 days. We need enough people everywhere so that the pool is not exhausted,” Imran said while explaining the number of people that are registered.

Due to RedDrop, an effort has been made to improve connectivity, networking and act as a bridge between Blood Donors and Blood Seekers. The app would help in making blood available, more accessible for a blood seeker by allowing him to connect with a large number of donors when the need arises especially in case of emergencies. The best thing about RedDrop is that it can be downloaded in Android or iOS phones. So now it is not limited to a specific group of people.

If you plan to register yourself as a 'Blood Donor' then all you need to do is register yourself by entering few basic details. RedDrop uses your current location/city as your registered city but that can be edited later on if you want too.

If you are a Blood Seeker and searching for some specific Blood Type then all you need to do is fill a simple form with all your requirements. After basic SMS Verification your Blood Request will be networked through multiple platforms in real time. People will be alerted through SMS in your specified city. A notification to all app users will be sent as well so they can be alerted. Social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) will be updated with your request.

Maximum number of people will be alerted about your request which would help to improve and increase the probability of getting a potential blood donor. Imran also said, “In case the blood is not arranged through the app service we try arranging it on our personal level.”

“Our app is linked with Google Maps. Later we will be taking it globally, we will be launching it in Kashmir too,” said Imran. After the attack on census team, RedDrop received a number of alerts but when donors reached the spot, they were told that the hospital has enough blood for emergency purposes.

On a daily basis RedDrop gets 15 to 20 requests from all over Pakistan for blood, but around 2 to 5 requests are successful.

RedDrop is no less than a life saver everyone should have this app downloaded in their cellphones. No one can be sure when such a situation may arise when their help is needed.