The family of Irfan Masih the cleaner who died because doctors in Umerkot hospital refused to treat him for suffocation suffered while cleaning a sewer demand justice from the courts while the doctors and Nazim of Umer kot are trying to settle the dispute outside the court.

The case of Irfan Masih the sanitary worker, who died due to doctors’ negligence after falling in the gutter, took another turn few days ago. An FIR had been lodged by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital in Umerkot, against the sanitary workers and family members of Irfan Masih.

The local court ordered to lodge a case on complaint of MS Dr Jam Kumbhar, in which 16 persons were named for assault on the hospital and obstructing doctors on duty’ these people are on bail now.

Babar Masih brother of Irfan while speaking to The Nation said, “We have lost our brother because of their inhumane attitude but they want the court to fine us Rs 50 lac and have us arrested.”

Regarding the FIR filed by Irfan’s family Babar said, “To counter our FIR they arrested the doctors but after a day or so they got bail.”

“These doctors are Muslims and they are pressurizing us because we are Christians and we are sanitary workers,” said Babar Masih.

Nazeer Masih, father of Irfan, spoke to The Nation, “We want justice from court but Khalid Sumro, the Nazim, wants us to resolve the issue outside court.”

Khursheed Bibi, mother of Irfan said, “The doctors said we will not touch Irfan till he is not cleaned as we are fasting, at that moment was treatment important or cleaning him up. If they had treated him their fast would have been accepted too.”

The family of Irfan Masih had also mentioned in the FIR that the sanitary workers did not get proper cleaning equipment or gear to perform their duty.

The Nation spoke to Chairman Umerkot Municipality Khalid Sumro about the incident, he said, “This gutter, in which Irfan Masif went down with his workers, was closed since a long time because Umerkot does not have underground drainage system now. Irfan Masih was in-charge of the sanitary workers and knew that this sewerage line was closed then with whose permission did he go into the sewerage line? No one was informed at the office of this.”

Regarding the training, equipment and gear Khalid Sumro said that these sanitary workers were trained when they were hired. Safety gear was not provided to them because Umerkot does not have underground drainage system. Since 1995 we have open drainage system, things that are required for cleaning it are provided to them by the Municipality.

When asked about their hiring process he said, “We mostly hire those people whose families have been working in this profession for a long time. Their starting pay scale is 15 to 17 thousand depending on their experience.”

SSP Usman Bajwa said that the FIR was registered on the court’s order because the doctors said that Irfan’s family and other sanitary workers had broken things in the hospital and stole an oxygen cylinder.”

Regarding the threats that Irfan’s family is receiving he said, “If doctors are apologizing or want to resolve the matter that is another case but if they are threatening then they would be punished for it too.”

When asked about Irfan’s death both the Municipality Chairman and the SSP said, “Sewerage line is not Disney land that anyone would want to go into it until he is supposed to.”