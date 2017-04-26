The Pashtoon Council of Punjab University has demanded the provincial government to provide protection to Pashtoons studying in the university against what it termed the "hooliganism" of Islami Jamiat Taleba (IJT).

Several Pashtoon students staged a protest on Wednesday, which progressed from Istanbul Chowk towards the Lahore Press Club, demanding the PU administration to shed its "ethnic prejudice".

Ibrar Ahmad Khan, who serves as legal adviser to PU's Pashtoon Council, told The Nation PU has adopted a biased approach since IJT halted a cultural event last Month.

"It has been weeks since the clash but no transparent inquiry has taken place as of yet. The university has announced its ban on student organisations but is yet to execute the orders," he said.

He said a sense of insecurity prevails among the Pashtoon students as the PU administration is yet to take action against the culprits.

"They have issued charge sheet to nine of our fellows but no action has been taken against IJT. This is discrimination as only Pashtoon students are being suspended.

"This ethnic prejudice has become a source of concern for us. The IJT should realise that we are not alone. We have the support of people from Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab. People who have come to this university for the purpose of acquiring education," he added.

Ibrar said they had forwarded their demands to the Capital City Police Officer who has constituted a two-member committee to redress their grievances. "If, however, our demands are not met we will move forward with our hunger strike campaign," he added.

A PU spokesman said earlier the university administration had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the students involved in the incident indiscriminately without any pressure. He added that the administration would not adopt biased attitude towards any student.

The spokesman said that the university administration was taking action against students as per rules and regulations who had been identified on the basis of evidences.