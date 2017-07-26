LAHORE: COTHM Pakistan and Dubai in collaboration with Chefs’ Association of Pakistan (CAP), Lahore Restaurant Association (LRA) jointly launch International Pakistan Culinary Festival 2017.

The one of its kind family festival will take place from November 24 to November 26, 2017 at Al-Hamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

This was stated in a press conference that was arranged at COTHM to formally launch the International Pakistan Culinary Festival 2017.

CEO Topaz Communications Ijaz Chaudhry said that top international and Pakistani brands are supporting the event to make it a successful and memorable festival.

The family festival is a trendsetter in Pakistan. After the grand success of the Pakistan Culinary Festival 2016, this year also, this festival will feature the top restaurant brands, international culinary competitions, cultural performances, live music, magic shows, kids play land, seminars and a host of festivities for families.

CEO of COTHM Pakistan & Dubai Ahmad Shafiq said that the key objectives of this festival are to promote food, culture and heritage of Pakistan and develop and project a soft image of Pakistan internationally. This festival will be held annually in all major cities of Pakistan, carrying the true spirit of the food culture across Pakistan. Such events, he said, can play a vital role in creating a culture of tolerance and provide people with opportunities to explore the good things happening in Pakistan.

This festival will play a vital role in exploring and developing immense talent of Pakistan, he said.