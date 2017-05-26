LAHORE: A woman told the Lahore High Court Friday that she was sold to a man for Rs165,000 and a motorcycle.

Amina Nargis, the victim, said her relative Sakeena Bibi sold her to Raza Hussnain, a man who is resident of Burewala.

It was first time that a woman claimed before the court that she was sold for money and a bike. Her statement intrigued the court comprising Justice Syed Ali Akbar Naqvi who directed the police to hold investigation of the matter and submit report.

Raza Ali, the husband of the abductee, had filed the petition before the LHC seeking direction for police for recovery of her wife.

During the proceedings, the police produced the lady before the court who recorded her statement. She stated that she had some differences with her husband Ali Raza over some petty issues.

She said as Sakeena bibi, her relative, as came to know about their differences she came to her home, enticed her and took her to her home. The abductee alleged that her relative by cheating her got her thumbs on divorce papers and sold her to Raza Hussnain, a resident of Burewala, against Rs 165,000 and a motorcycle.

At her statement, Justice Naqvi remarked that lady’s sale like goats and sheep is heinous aspect of the society which cannot be tolerated.

DIG Police Haider Ashraf was present there in the court. The judge directed the police office to constitute a committee comprising senior police officers and do the investigation of the matter.

The court also directed Services Hospital’s MS to hold medical examination of the victim and come up with the report about her age. The court adjourned the proceedings for a week.