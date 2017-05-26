LAHORE: Digital Rights Foundation conducted its “Workshop on Privacy Rights” yesterday. The workshop discussed the state of privacy rights in Pakistan in light of cyber laws and its implementation.

The goal of this focus group discussion was to start a debate about the law, its significance and shortcomings in terms of implementation.

DRF talked about privacy rights and the need for a data protection law in light of best practices abroad. Nighat Dad, the Executive Director of DRF said "The unawareness around cyber crime laws among the women surveyed is partly because of the lack of avenues available to learn about the said legislations; and also because of attitudes of LEAs towards those who've been victim blamed for reporting the cyber crimes. The experience that escalates online immediately translates in offline spaces as well.

She told that “There's a need to provide women with the opportunities to learn these laws and legislations in their own languages for better understanding and for them to take charge of how they want to experience the internet. “

Nighat said a mere empowerment with knowledge can liberate them besides the strict actions taken by LEAs who take it upon themselves to provide protection from online violence to the women.

“We as consumers give up a lot of our data online voluntarily. It is also important to problematize the notion of consent: sometimes users read but don’t understand terms and conditions of social media and applications that they use.”

Conference organized with an aim to make digital rights more accessible and relevant to people. The workshop participants were divided around themes of media regulation, Safe City initiatives and telecommunications policies.

The participants put forward several suggestions regarding standard operating procedures, right to know how information is used and demanded transparency from the government.

The participants pointed out that social media and blogs are unregulated, and they concluded that there needs to be some SOPs around media ethics and privacy.