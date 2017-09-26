LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula milk in hospitals.

This decision was taken in a meeting with Formula Milk Association office bearers held at PFA Headquarters on Tuesday with PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal in the chair.

"Nutrition of children is our first priority because they are the future of Pakistan," Mengal said. He added that formula milk ingredients and marketing must be approved from PFA's scientific panel.

"PFA hopes that multinational companies will meet the intentional standards and follow rules and regulations. Formula milk is not a substitute for mother’s milk,” he said.

The PFA chief ordered formula milk manufactures to label in Urdu language all imported products.