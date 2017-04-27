LAHORE: The MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan (MITEFP) launched a six-week long Startup School to provide startups with resources and tools to better complement their startup needs.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan affiliated with MIT through MIT Technology Review.

Hafsa Shorish Director PlanX MITEFP told The Nation that the startup school is merely the beginning and a humble effort from our (MITEFP) side to create an environment where people learn from each other and build a community with a strong urge to evolve. “We hope to nurture a mindset of learning with utmost transparency,” she said.

She said that startup founders certainly need to invest the time and energy to be a part of such an initiative which is only going to empower and encourage them to do better personally and professionally.

“The trainers comprising of different industry experts for the startup school are the real stars who are contributing their time and expertise voluntarily.”

“MITEFP startup school is being launched with the purpose to educate and equip the aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with the updated knowledge and cutting edge skill set,” Hafsa was of the view.

“Running a startup is not easy,” she said.

Studies show that while 60 percent new business ventures are able to survive in the first year, hardly 10 percent are able to sustain in the next ten years.

This lack of sustainability is mainly due to the lack of knowledge and the inability to respond to consumer preferences, market demands and technological changes.

Through a blend of online and offline learning best suited to Pakistan-based startups, it will equip startups with the necessary tools to help them become better entrepreneurs.

From team building to communication skills, business strategies to marketing tools, our trainers will bring insights from their industry experience to ensure startups make the most of this rigorous program.

Along with benefiting the young entrepreneurial community, the Startup School will act as a trigger inspiring others to take entrepreneurship as a career and counter issues like unemployment.

Startup School will offer young entrepreneurs with strategies to help navigate the startup world by industry experts who bring in their experience through a carefully curated curriculum.

Friday, 28th May, 2017 is the last day to register for Startup School and there is a nominal fee of Rs. 2500 for applicants who wish to attend – the fee is to be paid by Friday, May 5th 2017.