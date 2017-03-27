LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is all set to organize Pakistan’s 1st National Freelancing Convention on Tuesday at Arfa Software Technology Park.

The event is being co-hosted by Techhub Connect and Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Program.

The event would bring together leading freelancers from across Pakistan as well as allow all relevant stakeholders to interact with the aspiring freelancers.

Being the first initiative of its kind, the convention promises to not only build stronger ties within the Pakistani freelancing community, but also provide it with a global voice.

The event shall bring the entire freelancing community under a single umbrella; more than 5000 leading freelancers, entrepreneurs, co-working spaces, businesses, and students are expected to take part in the event. It would raise awareness about the tools and facilities available for the freelancers, thereby fulfilling the purpose of this convention.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The daylong event includes panel discussion on, from freelancing to entrepreneurship opportunities and challenges, building efficient and trustworthy payment gateways for freelancers, to encourage women in tech by bridging gender divide through technology.

Five thousand attendees from around 40 institutions, around 100 IT companies, 100 plus startups and a large number of freelancers have registered to participate in the event. During the networking session as various companies are setting up their stalls.Stakeholders, freelancing communities, entrepreneurs, startups, bloggers,and people from academia, student body and industrialists will have a chance to interact under one roof.