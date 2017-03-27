LAHORE: Three-day 429th Urs (birth celebrations) of Hazrat Shah Hussain aka Madhu Lal Hussain culminated yesterday at his shrine in Baghbanpura amid participation of his devotes who danced on drumbeats with religious fervor and zeal.

The last day of Urs was only for women.

His Urs is known as “Mela Charaghan” (festival of lights). Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain was a Sufi Poet and saint of his time who was famous for his ‘Kaafies’. Big stalls of food and sweets had also been set up there as devotees were seen in long queues; many of them were buying flowers and garlands to put them on his esteemed grave to show their passion. “Alao” (large fire well) and lit up lamps were the centre of attraction.

Devotees were beaming with smiling face and love for the saint.

The main theme of his poetry revolves around love with God and his creature as well as self-identification. High security arrangements have been made.