LAHORE: Indian Army General Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri is famously known for his words, “Tomorrow we will drink in Lahore Gymkhana,” which he said shortly before 6 September, 1965. When one reaches the Wagah border on Lahore’s side, one can easily imagine how close the General was from Lahore Gymkhana. But then it’s all history.

Wagah border comes to life around sunset every day, just before the flag lowering ceremony is conducted. This has been the ritual since 1959 when Field Marshal Ayub Khan initiated it. Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Force show their power, stomp their feet, intimidate, stare and take goose-steps. The crowd is energized, chant slogans and sing national anthems. As Defence of Pakistan Day is fast approaching people from different walks of life and of all ages gather to witness the ceremony and experience the spirit of patriotism.

Even though the ceremony on both sides of the border is the same yet there are stark differences which one cannot miss. When one listens to elders who witnessed partition they never miss out telling one how the Hindus used to play music while it was time for Azan. The same can be witnessed at the Wagah border even today. The moment the call for Asar prayer was heard the Indians started playing music, which was disliked by the Pakistani spectators.

Secondly, Pakistan’s side has Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait on ‘Baab-e-Azadi’ and has the partition slogan engraved on it; Pakistan ka matlab kia, La illah ha illallah,(What is the meaning of Pakistan?..There is no God but Allah). This political slogan and a couplet was coined by Asghar Sodai an Urdu poet in 1944. While on the Indian side there are pictures of Indian armed forces and a slogan saying ‘First Line of Defence.’ This difference shows the religious basis on which Pakistan was formed and depends on; while the Indian side perhaps symbolizes that they look towards their defence line in difficult circumstances.

Another difference that can be seen is the colour of the domes on both sides, India had one golden dome while the Pakistan side has white domes.

On 14th August 2017 Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa raised Pakistan's largest flag at Wagah border which can be seen from afar. India did not have its flag on its pole as reportedly the flag could not bear the strong winds and was torn this has happened for the 5th time.

Another stark difference, BSF taking rounds between the gates of both countries with their ‘sniffing dogs’ for security check. While Pakistan Rangers had other security arrangements, since the flag show came under a terrorist attack on 2 November 2014 and killed close to 60 people.

Pakistan has a sliding gate at the border now while the Indian gates are like doors that have to be pulled open. Earlier, Pakistan too had similar gates, which were changed.

National songs cannot be ignored during the ceremony, while Pakistan has a number of patriotic songs widely appreciated by the masses and learnt by heart. Whereas the Indian side played songs from Indian movies depicting nationalism.

After the ceremony, the spectators took selfies right at the gate with the Pakistan Rangers, whereas the BSF soldiers placed barriers on their sides to stop the public from reaching the gate.

Even though this ceremony is conducted everyday but it is on national days that the spectators spirits reach new levels the ceremony not only attracts the general public from all over Pakistan but the families of serving, retired, warwounded and martyred military personnel also come to witness it.