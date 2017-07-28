After the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, a new debate has started in Pakistan that who will rise to the ranks of Prime Minister from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The potential candidates for the post are rumored to be Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, Federal Minister of Defence and Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Khawaja Asif was the strongest contender for the post, as per reports before the Panama verdict but after important press conference of Chaudhary Nisar and Iqama scandal, his chances have been reduced.

Furthermore, Chaudhary Nisar announced that he will "leave politics" hence the scenario is uncertain about him.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is another strong candidate for Prime Minister seat and likely to be selected as premier.

The option of Shahbaz Sharif is rather lengthy as he will have to be elected as Member of National Assembly (MNA) and resign as Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) seat.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is another major candidate for Prime Minister seat and party will take decision soon regarding it. Some political circles are taking name of Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir as another potential candidate.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, important meeting has been called in Prime Minister House. Chaudhary Nisar, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra and Khaqan Abbasi have reached there.

Khawaja Asif is however is on visit of United States of America (USA).