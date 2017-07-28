LAHORE: Panama case remained nail-biting episode for the twitterati before and after the Panama case verdict was announced. #PanamaVerdict trend became top trend on social networking site twitter where users expressed their emotions and feelings on much awaited Panama Case verdict which disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman on her twitter @sherryrehman tweeted “PM Y R Gilani was disqualified by a 3 member bench of the Supreme Court. Today 5 sit in judgment on much more on another PM #PanamaVerdict”

Nabil Gabol was the first one who announced the verdict in his one liner tweet when the judges @Nabilgabol The case is being refered to trial court and the PM wil b asked to step down until the cases r decided .

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Karachi Dr Arif Alvi‏ @ArifAlvi “The first person to reach the Supreme Court. “

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the Premier Nawaz Sharif tweeted after the verdict. “Another elected Prime Minister sent home, but only to see him return with greater force & support & soonest Insha'Allah. Stay strong PMLN.” In other tweet “Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha'Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo!”

Replying to a tweet she said “Kion ghum main hain? Not the first time your leader had to face ouster & trial. Every such act has made him stronger. History bears witness.”

A twitter trend with #ShukriyaShirajulHaq was also remained among top trend to pay tribute to the Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq who was also petitioner against in the Panama verdict.

Khawaja M. Asif‏ @KhawajaMAsif tweeted “1999 NS was removed,jailed,exiled& party obliterated.Came back to become PM..2017removed again,he is home&free,majority in NA۔waitانشاءاللہ.”

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has called Panama Leaks ‘a international conspiracy’.

“It was an international conspiracy targeting Nawaz Sharif, Russian President Putin and former Britain Prime Minister David Cameron,” he tweeted. The Minister however clarified that no Pakistani institute was involved in this scheme.

After the verdict he tweeted “PML N is ready to fight back the great war of democracy- we will protect the right to rule of the PPL of Pakistan,”

Rafique hit PTI Chairman Imran Khan stating that he became part of this whole plot just for the sake of rule. “Numerous political and nonpolitical individuals became part of this whole scheme in revenge and hate against PML-N,” he claimed.

The minister further targeted Joint Investigation Team (JIT) claiming that behaviour of JIT was biased and one-sided. “Work cannot be even done in two months, it seems Jinns helped JIT,” he mentioned. “This is not accountability but revenge,” he maintained.

“JIT report was not based on rules of justice because this amount of PTI‏.”

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf official twitter account @PTI tweeted “21 years of struggle for Justice has succeeded today. It is a new dawn! Imran Khan, the nation salutes you for your resolve!”

Jemima Goldsmith Ex-wife of PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted ‏ “No civilian PM of Pakistan has ever completed a full 5 yr term. Inshallah the next one will.”

A popular slogan against Nawaz Sharif ‘Go Nawaz Go’ was chanted in PTI rallies. After the Panama verdict it turned into the ‘Gone Nawaz Gone’, which was tweeted by Jemima.

Aseefa B Zardari @AseefaBZ tweeted “The audacity of Musharraf to appear on ARY to talk about today's democratic Pakistan is shameful!”

PML-N MPA Hina Butt ‏ tweeted that “@MaryamNSharif the women of strength for the party! This is what is needed at this time.”

Sindh Governor tweeted “Mohammad Zubair‏ @RealM_Zubair “This is the only country in the world where PM's are elected by people but sent back home by institutions. And this over a period of 70 yrs”

Jaweria Waheed ‏on user on commenting on the Calibri font controversy. She twitted @jaweriaWd said that “Whatever the verdict be, it must be written in Calibri font. Simple wish!”