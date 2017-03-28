Three-day Urs of Madhu Lal Hussain concluded yesterday in Lahore. One of the biggest celebrations of the city was celebrated under massive security threat, but it could not hinder passion, love and devotion of the followers of the famous Sufi Madhu Lal Hussain.

The Urs, known as Mela Chiraghan, attracts thousands from across the country. Usually the occasion is arranged with a tradition festive of local the mela, wherein there is circus, Maut ka Kunwan (Well of death)¸ rides, swings and many other avenues of entertainment. But this time, due to security reasons, the Urs was limited to dhamal, the famous allao and obviously the langar.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17498709_10202797892106424_4653582654976053747_n.jpg?oh=1e065642fc04f95530019f635c299575&oe=59691ED2

While talking to The Nation, one of the locals said this year police and security agencies have prohibited the shrine’s administration from holding the mela and furthermore, cordoned off the whole area with just one entry and exit point. “It is not the celebration like previous years but still a huge number of people are coming, which is a great sign. We are hopeful that next year it will be like it used to be,” he added.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17523111_10202797896946545_5082576085632309960_n.jpg?oh=fe69767749f013f99b484941e790915d&oe=59532A60

The Mela Chiraghan is a three-day celebration for the entire surrounding residential area, both economically and socially, as it continues day and night with groups from all over Pakistan coming and paying their respect to Madhu Lal.

One of the devotees, who was there with the whole family, told this scribe that he comes at the shrine every year either with family or friends. “We have a special bond with Madhu Lal so we come, no matter what,” he emphasized.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17553969_10202797898626587_147199932683148770_n.jpg?oh=54bc22580a64226b0a43c09cff85d640&oe=59644F0F

Along with the malangs of shrine, there were many who came from other parts of city and the country. One such malang, Muhammad Hanif said, “Although I am a disciple of another Sufi, but Madhu Lal is special for me as I enjoy strong spiritual connection with him and his shrine.”

He added: “It is all about peace and stability in my life which I find here.”

Another devotee, who was there with a water sprinkler, said he is at peace because his bread and butter runs from such places with people giving him money and other goods with respect.

He was also hopeful that next year the situation will be normal and Urs will be celebrated with the joy and fervor of old.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17553966_10202797901466658_5662409867471303043_n.jpg?oh=2cc452c180bd3e4d8caa3791afa1b7da&oe=595462B0

While talking about economic benefits, one of the stall owners said he goes from shrine to shrine for the sale of his goods. “I am not from Lahore, but my items get good sale during such events, especially here, because it is the hub of Lahore and a large number of people come here every year,” he said.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17553428_10202797889786366_3468672796286986159_n.jpg?oh=f314459196b54d0b1665c2a388510c67&oe=5998F0EC

The groups who come to shrine to pay their respect are usually accompanied by a dhol wala, who beats the drums for people to do the dhamal.

One thing that was striking was that along with the spiritual connection, the Urs is a moment of joy for people, especially those living near the shrine. It also brings them economic benefits as devotees come from other parts and buy food and other such items from markets nearby.

https://scontent-mxp1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/17553790_10202797900906644_4198663353530472042_n.jpg?oh=0d0daa01c3d1b0c8cfd0144e635a2ccb&oe=594E2CAE

One of changes undertaken by the government and administration is that the third day was only for women, which was appreciated as many ladies are wary of going to crowded places. The move allowed these women to come and pay their respect to the Sufi.

Urs and mela are a part of the sub-continent’s tradition and has continued for centuries. Despite security threats, devotees are ready to come to the shrines. And hopefully, as the security situation improves in Pakistan, they will continue to throng the shrines with the same passion and devotion.