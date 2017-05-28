Profiteers had a free hand on first of Ramzan Sunday as fruits and vegetables were sold on high prices at open markets despite heavy government machinery and army of price control magistrates tasked to ensure that there is no overcharging.

Potato sold at Rs40 to 50 in open market to fixed price Rs35, Quetta’s onion sold at Rs50 to fixed price Rs25 in open market and banana was sold at Rs200 to Rs230 in open market to fixed price Rs170, desi lemon at Rs200 to a fixed price of Rs185.

On the other hand, overwhelming rush at Sasta Ramzan bazaars compromise quality of pulses, fruits add insult to injury no expiry dates mentioned at city’s most Sasta Ramzan bazaar at all items.

As far as expiry date is concerned it is ensured by district government concerned In-charges Ramzan bazaars and counter checked by Punjab Food Authority. No expiry dates were mentioned on spices and pulses items available at Ramzan bazaars at Wahdat Colony, Naeem Shaeed and Barkat Market Ramzan bazaar.

Answering a query PFA spokesperson told that we aim to root out sales of open spices that are being sold without mentioning expiry dates.

People showed their concerned on the quality of fruits and dates and basin at Wahdat Colony Ramzan Bazaar. Interestingly, visitors and buyers showed unopposed behavior when using trolleys provided by city administration. A number of visitors were witnessed in using government provided trolleys to nearby illegally set up fruits market at Wahdat Colony.

Shahid Baig resident of Wahdat Colony said that dates were not up to the mark and if we have to buy dates from open market and that was out of his range then what the purpose for setting up these Sasta Ramzan bazaars.

Agriculture Fare Shop at Wahdat Colony there were shortage of ladyfinger at 1:30 pm. Moreover, there was shortage of chicken at Barkat Market Ramzan Bazaar Secretary Market Committee Shezad Cheema said that there were five market committees in city and Wahdat colony Sasta Ramzan bazaar falls under the jurisdiction of Multan Road Market Committee. “We were not expecting that much rush but we managed to supply four to five times’ stock to Sasta Ramzan Bazaars,” he said

Cheema said that it was first Ramzan and Sunday so people proffered to buy in stocks from Sasta Ramzan bazaars. The official said only five items were Rs 20 subsidized including dal channa, banana, apple, Basin, and dates. He claimed “We were providing best quality to people that is the reason people rushed towards Ramazan Bazaars and buy our items.”

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore directed earlier to ensure a MBBS Dr to respond any emergency but the policy guidelines was not full followed as pharmacists and other medical staff was doing duty other than doctors. At Barkat Market Sasta Ramzan Bazaar an 18-year-old girl fell unconscious due to heat wave and was subsequently rescued by medical staff present there. Parking issue was also witnessed on the first of Ramazan at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars.

Incharge Naeem Shaeed Road sasta Ramzan Bazaar said rates were not mentioned because we displayed these as it is got from the market. Almost half of trucks of flours were sold out at Wahdat Colony, Naeem Saheed and Barkat Market Ramzan bazaars.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed that effective steps be taken for monitoring the quality, supply and prices of eatables in Ramzan bazaars so that relief could be provided to people in real sense. He warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items.

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, at Civil Secretariat here on Sunday. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that under the Punjab government's Ramzan package flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, vegetables and fruits will be available at concessionary rates during the holy month.