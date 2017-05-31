LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority gardener 55-year-old Baba Sohna Bhatti, today died on the spot when he was crossing a road to throw grass on other side of the road at Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road in Johar Town.

The death raised questions about the safety measures that should be taken for workers while performing their duty.

Baba Sohna was a regular employee of the PHA and working for Rs 22, 000 per month salary. One of his colleagues told this scribe that “Baba Sohna was very upright person and was always concerned to do his work up to the mark. Sometime he would crack jokes on people and bystanders that everyone should do his own work and not bother others,”

It was about 12 in the afternoon when Baba Sohna, resident of Thokar Niaz Baig, was crossing the Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road in front of Sasta Ramazan Bazaar and Mian Plaza when a speedy van came and hit him. He died on the spot. He along with his fellow gardeners were working for Green Belt Renovation.

His colleagues were all emotional but did not express what they felt as as officers from PHA had also reached the spot to inspect and inquire about the incident.

“When his family members will submit application the PHA will grant insurance worth Rs 200,000. Additionally PHA will bear all funeral expenses,” PHA spokesperson told The Nation adding that PHA lauded the services of Baba Sohna and expressed deepest condolences with the family.

“These gardeners are our assets and we will never forget the services of those gardeners who laid their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

PHA also announced to give a job to one of his family members as per the law.

Police reached the spot and arrested the pickup driver and lodged FIR on PHA’s complaint.

This year a PHA employee was beaten to death in the city near Fri Chicks Food Chain Branch when the opposing party refused to cooperate with PHA staff on the issue of building a wall. He was to retire after eight months.

In 2012, PHA employee 22-year-old Tahir from Kasur was electrocuted when he was trimming the tree branches. His co workers recorded their protest and demand fair compensation for deceased and also that employees should not be ask to perform life-threatening tasks.