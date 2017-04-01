WASHINGTON - Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is in discussions with congressional investigators about receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for agreeing to testify about ongoing probes into possible contacts between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, said in a statement Thursday that his client is facing “claims of treason and vicious innuendo” and that has been a factor into his negotiations with the intelligence committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate in Congress.

“No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,” Kelner said. “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should circumstances permit,” the statement said.

The lawyer described the talks as ongoing and said he would not comment on the details. A congressional aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that discussions with the Senate intelligence committee involved immunity.

The FBI, as well as the Senate and House intelligence committees, are investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and any ties between Trump’s associates and Moscow. Flynn was forced to resign last month from his position as Trump’s first national security adviser after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the US in late December.

The conversation, which took place before Trump’s inauguration, centered around lifting then-President Barack Obama’s sanctions against Russia. Any discussion of sanctions at that time would have amounted to a breach of US law barring private citizens engaging in foreign policy.

Flynn’s tenure of just 24 days as national security advisor is the shortest in the history of the office.

Flynn had a history of making incendiary and Islamophobic statements that have drawn criticism from his own military peers. During a White House press briefing on February 1, Flynn put Iran “on notice” over Tehran’s ballistic missile tests.