Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of militant Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.

Jumaili was killed with other IS commanders in a strike carried out by the Iraqi Air Force in the region of al-Qaim, near the border with Syria, the channel said, without giving the date of the raid.

The TV described Jumaili as IS's “second-in-command” and “war minister”.

The spokesman of the US-led anti-IS coalition couldn't immediately be reached for comments.