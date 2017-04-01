AHMEDABAD - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat on Friday increased the punishment for cow slaughter from seven years to life imprisonment as Hindu hardliners push for tougher protections for the holy animal.

Under the stiffened penalties passed by Gujarat’s state assembly, anyone caught transporting cows for slaughter could also face up to 10 years in jail.

Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and their slaughter is illegal in most states.

“A cow is not an animal. It is symbol of universal life,” Gujarat law minister Pradipsinh Jadeja told the state’s assembly. “Anybody who does not spare the cow, the government will not spare him.”

The amendment still needs the approval of the state governor - a formality all but assured - before becoming law. Millions from India’s huge minority populations - including Muslims, Christians and lower-caste Hindus - eat beef, although it is not widely available.

But Modi’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, which recently won India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh in a landslide, has long campaigned for the protection of cows.

The BJP’s new chief minister in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has launched a crackdown on abattoirs since taking office in March that has ground the state’s meat industry to a halt.

Hindu activists have long accused the Muslim-dominated meat industry of covering up the slaughter of cows and passing off the meat as buffalo, which are not revered as holy.

Cow slaughter is a hot-button issue in India, where even rumours of cows being transported can spark murderous reprisals and religious riots.

Squads of “cow protection” vigilantes are known to roam highways inspecting livestock trucks for any trace of the animal.

In 2015 a 50-year-old Muslim man accused of eating beef was dragged from his home in 2015 and beaten to death by a mob. Police later said it was mutton.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on unlicensed abattoirs across India has raised concerns that it is part of a broader effort to shutter informal businesses, hurting poor and vulnerable communities dependent on them. The northern state of Uttar Pradesh ordered the closure of abattoirs operating without licences this month. Several more states have followed suit, including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

There are only 72 licensed abattoirs across the country, with hundreds more operating without government permission. Authorities say they are acting in the interest of public health, hygiene and safety.

But analysts say the crackdown targets Muslims, who dominate the meat industry, as well as small meat traders and street vendors who are part of India’s vast informal economy that is not taxed or monitored by the government.

“Increasingly, informality is being seen as suspect,” said Nikita Sud, an associate professor of development studies at the University of Oxford.

“From street vendors being displaced to slum dwellers who are evicted, to unlicensed slaughterhouses being shut down, it is part of a larger narrative of targeting certain kinds of informality and illegality that invariably affect the poorest, the minorities and other vulnerable communities,” she said.

There are millions of workers in India’s informal economy - a shadow economy worth at least a quarter of the annual gross domestic product, according to the World Bank.

It includes daily wage earners, domestic workers, construction workers, leather tanners and those dependent on abattoirs.

Despite a law to protect street vendors and a move to provide welfare benefits to informal workers, most have few rights or protections, even though they provide cheap products and services for millions of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken steps to regulate more of the economy in order to widen the tax base and generate more revenue for development projects to spur growth.

But these policies have hurt society’s most vulnerable, say campaign groups.

The government’s decision in November to withdraw high-value rupee bills from circulation to crack down on corruption and counterfeit currency hurt rural women and informal workers particularly hard, as most of them are outside the banking system.

The western state of Maharashtra recently passed a law requiring street hawkers to have lived in the state for 15 years before they can apply for a licence, a move seen as targeting poor migrants.

“Our cities are becoming increasingly hostile towards the poor,” said Arbind Singh at the National Association of Street Vendors of India. “This (abattoir) crackdown not only targets small shop owners, but also buyers who are poor and cannot afford big shops. Our vision for our cities has no room for the poor, the vulnerable.”