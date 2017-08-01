SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, killed thirty three (33) Kashmiris including two (2) young boys and a woman during the last month of July, reported Kashmir Media Service.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, three (3) of them were killed in a fake encounter. The killings rendered three (3) women widowed and six (6) children orphaned.

During the month, five hundred sixty-five (565) people were critically injured when Indian police and paramilitary personnel used brute force and fired pallets and teargas shells against mourners and peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory while four hundred fifty (450) people including Hurriyet leaders, activists and youth were arrested.

The troops molested or disgraced at least twenty-four (24) women and destroyed and damaged seventy seven (77) houses during the period.