A NATO-operated drone strike in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province has killed at least seven ISIS terrorists, Arghan media reported, citing local police authorities.

The target of the drone was a terrorist hideout in mountainous Talona area of Watapur district at approximately 11 am local time (06:30 GMT) Monday, killing seven ISIS militants including a commander, the reports said.

Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist campaign by the resurgent Taliban and the Daesh group, which drew attention to the rising insecurity in the war-torn country since US-led NATO troops ended their combat mission in December 2014.

Afghan security forces have been suffering from killings, desertions and non-existent soldiers on the payroll. All these struggles beset them in beating back the insurgents.