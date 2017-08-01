A Labour MP has appealed for help tracing a "thug" on a motorbike who hit him in the face with a brick, reported The Independent.

Steve McCabe, MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, said he was left "very sore and swollen" by the attack, adding he had given a statement to police.

On Monday evening Mr McCabe, 61, posted photos on Twitter showing two people riding motorbikes wearing helmets that obscured their faces.

He said: “Tonight nursing a very sore and swollen face. I was struck with a brick by a motorbike thug in Greenford Rd. Have given full statement to police.”

The MP urged locals to help track the motorbike riders down, tweeting: “Sure somebody recognises these two. All I need are names and addresses. Send them to me anonymously and I'll do the rest with the police.”

Mr McCabe received messages of sympathy from colleagues across the parliamentary spectrum following the incident.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: “That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit.”

Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: “Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon.”

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: “I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs.”