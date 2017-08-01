A transgender man from US has given birth to a boy on July 14, reported CNN.

Trystan Reese living in Portland, Oregon, has given birth to a boy with his partner of seven years, Biff Chaplow.

The couple has named their son Leo Murray Chaplow.

Leo is the couple's first biological child, but they are no strangers to parenting: Reese and Chaplow adopted Chaplow's niece and nephew in 2011.

Reese and Chaplow documented their parenting adventures and posted updates throughout Reese's pregnancy on their Facebook page. They made a video announcing the pregnancy in January.

Reese, who was assigned the female gender at birth, posted a video in March explaining his decision to carry a baby as a transgender man.

"I'm OK with my body being a trans body," he said. "I'm OK being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby."

He told CNN that they've been taking medical assistance to make the pregnancy work.

"We've been under medical supervision the entire time," he said, "to make it as healthy and safe as possible."

In addition to the "normal pregnancy stuff" like cravings -- Reese's was French fries from McDonald's -- the couple has had to face criticism and negativity online.

"We find that behind the shroud of anonymity, people feel pretty empowered to tell us what should happen to us, to our children, to our family," Reese said. "The reason why you have a kid is because you want to see more love in the world, and remembering how difficult that's going to be, it's hard."

And, it is amazing how the world has shown positive response and supported the couple's decision.