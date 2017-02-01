MOSCOW : India and Russian high level officials discussed the defence cooperation as part of high level consultations and decided to confront the cancer of terrorism in their respective regions.

Indian delegation was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who were on a two day visit to Moscow to hold bilateral talks at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Security Council of Russia and a key aide of President Vladimir Putin.

The two sides discussed issues relating to mutual, bilateral, regional and global interest, with a keen focus on matters related to security and defense cooperation.

India and Russia have re-affirmed their intention to continue working together for dialogue to curb threats to national security posed by terrorism, including state-sponsored, cross border terrorism faced by both the countries, respectively.