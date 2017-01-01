NEW DELHI: New Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat today said the army wants peace and tranquility along India's border. He further said the Indian force would not step back incase of an attack take place.

"Our army seeks peace along the border, but it does not mean we are weak, nor, will we step back when we are under attack," General Rawat said.

Indian Army is bound to maintain security, besides assets of the government in maintaining internal law and order.

"Every soldier of the army counts irrespective of the arm or service he belongs to, because it is the contribution of every solider that makes the army efficient and strong," he said.