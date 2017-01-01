A man repeatedly shouting “bomb!” at Berlin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations has been arrested amid high security in the German capital.

Police said the incident was “not funny” coming just weeks after an Isis supporter killed 12 people at a Christmas market, and following warnings over possible terror plots across Europe.

A spokesperson for Berlin Police said the man was inside the “Festmeile”, where thousands were gathering to see in 2017 as part of annual celebrations, when he started shouting “bomb, bomb, bomb”.

“The answer: Arrested and charged. Now he’s celebrating #Welcome 2017 with us,” a tweet said, using the hashtag #notfunny.

A two-kilometre stretch of road from the Brandenburg Gate was shut off for the celebrations, housing an estimated one million people in one of Europe’s largest street parties.

Free events include live bands, DJs and a fireworks display at midnight, with parties continuing into the early hours of the morning.

There was speculation the popular event could be cancelled following the attack on a Christmas market by the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on 19 December.

A Tunisian Isis supporter killed 12 people by ploughing a hijacked lorry into crowds, before being shot dead days later after fleeing to Italy.

Concrete barriers have been installed in Berlin, London and other cities to stop a repeat of the method also used in the Nice attack, while thousands of armed police have been deployed.

New Year’s Eve has been met with some trepidation in Germany, a year after mass sex attacks in a public square in Cologne.

Right-wing groups seized on the assaults after police identified some arrested suspects as migrants from the Middle East and Africa, fuelling tensions over the refugee crisis.

Berlin Police reported at least one case of sexual harassment on New Year’s Eve, saying a man was arrested on the Festmeile, meanwhile police in Cologne said they had “done our utmost” to ensure people’s safety.

Angela Merkel came under additional pressure over her decision to open Germany’s border to refugees after asylum seekers carried out two terror attacks – a suicide bombing and an axe attack on a train – in July.

Anis Amri, the Tunisian man responsible for the Berlin attack, had been denied asylum and was known to security services but could not be deported because his home country said it had no proof of his nationality.

In her New Year message, Ms Merkel said it was “particularly bitter and sickening” for Germany to be attacked by people claiming to seek safety in the country.

“As we go about our lives and our work, we are saying to the terrorists: ‘You are hate-filled murderers, but you do not determine how we live and want to live. We are free, considerate and open’,” the Chancellor added.

