Beijing - Relations between China and the United States soured on Friday as Beijing fumed over US arms sales to Taiwan and US sanctions against a Chinese bank linked to North Korea.

The sudden US actions and China's angry response mark a break from the friendlier tone that had emerged after US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his Florida resort in April.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the US moves "go against the important spirit" of the meeting at Mar-a-Lago and are "inconsistent with the general direction of US-China relations".

"We hope that the US administration can correct their wrongdoings so the US-China relations can go back to the correct track of sound and steady development, so that our important cooperation in other fields will not be affected negatively," he told a regular press briefing.

Lu urged Washington to "stop their wrongful actions" after the US Treasury Department said the Bank of Dandong would be severed from the US financial system for allegedly laundering North Korean cash.

He voiced "firm" opposition to the US administration's approval of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province awaiting reunification.

And Lu pushed back against "irresponsible" remarks after the US State Department voiced concerns about basic freedoms in Hong Kong, just as Xi was paying a landmark visit to the semi-autonomous city to mark 20 years since Britain returned the former colony to China.

"It looks like definitely the honeymoon, which was caused by Beijing's promises to do something on North Korea, has ended," Willy Lam, a politics expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

"I think this is Trump playing the Taiwan card to put pressure on China to do more on North Korea and maybe also on the trade front," Lam said.

But James Reilly, an associate professor in international relations at the University of Sydney, said "China will be less likely to do anything on North Korea" due to the sanctions and the arms sale.

Trump, who lacerated China over its trade policies during the election campaign, toned down the rhetoric after meeting Xi as he sought China's help to pressure its ally North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes.

But the mercurial US leader raised eyebrows last week in a tweet concluding that China's efforts on North Korea had "not worked out". The Treasury announcement said Dandong had been identified as "a foreign bank of primary money-laundering concern" that had been "facilitating millions of dollars of transactions for companies involved in North Korea's WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs."

The bank will now be prevented from having accounts or doing business with US financial institutions.

US President Donald Trump called for a determined response to North Korea after talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday at which he emphasized the importance of their alliance but took aim at Seoul over trade and defence spending.

At a joint appearance with Moon after two days of talks, Trump reiterated that an era of “strategic patience” over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs had ended.

“Together we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea. The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime required a determined response,” Trump said while standing alongside Moon in the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea,” he said.

Moon said he and Trump had placed top priority on the North Korean issue.

“President Trump and I agreed that only strong security can bring about genuine peace,” Moon said. “The threat and provocation of the North will be met with a stern response.”

“Our two leaders will employ both sanctions and dialogue in a phased and comprehensive approach” in an effort to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, Moon said.

Trump has spoken harshly about US trade imbalances and threatened to tear up a five-year-old trade agreement reached with South Korea by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

He said on Friday that the United States was renegotiating what he characterized as a “rough” trade deal with South Korea.

“We will do more to remove barriers to reciprocal trade and market access,” Trump said, adding that the two leaders had talked about the thorny trade areas of steel and autos.

“I am encouraged by President Moon’s assurances that he will work to create a level playing field so that American workers and businesses, and especially automakers, can have a fair shake at dealing with South Korea,” he said.

Trump also stressed the need to ensure equitable sharing of costs for defence between the United States and South Korea, returning to a theme he had raised during his campaign.

Moon said he had had “candid and lengthy” talks and that the meetings had been a great opportunity “to further trust and friendship” with Trump.

On Wednesday, Moon said that unfair trade practices would be eradicated and factors that limited competition, such as barriers to market entry and price regulations, would be re-evaluated under his administration.

The US goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than doubled since the KORUS pact took effect in 2012, from $13.2 billion in 2011 to $27.7 billion in 2016. It was forecast to boost US exports by $10 billion a year, but they were $3 billion lower in 2016 than in 2011.

The department also sanctioned two Chinese individuals said to have established front companies to facilitate financial transactions for North Korea, and a Chinese shipping company accused of helping smuggle banned luxury goods into the country.

"This is not directed at China, this is directed at a bank, as well as individuals and entities in China," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

But, he warned, "if we find other activity, we will sanction other entities. Nobody's off limits."

China, which borders North Korea and is considered its only major ally, argues that negotiations are the best way to persuade Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and missile activities.

China's approach is echoed by South Korea's dovish new president Moon Jae-In, who arrived in Washington late Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on his flight to the US, Moon said Seoul and Washington should offer concessions to Pyongyang if it complies with their demands, according to multiple South Korean reports.

"Without rewarding North Korea for its bad actions, South Korea and the United States should closely consult what they may give the North in return for a nuclear freeze," he said.

Moon and Trump were due to have dinner late Thursday and hold formal talks on Friday. They are likely to discuss a controversial US missile defence system that has been set up in South Korea to guard against missile threats from the North.

The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) has infuriated China, which argues that it will destabilise the region.