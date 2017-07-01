BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she voted against legalizing gay marriage given her personal view that marriage should be between a man and a woman, but she hoped parliament's approval of the measure would lead to more social cohesion. "For me, marriage in the Basic Law is marriage between a man and a woman and that is why I did not vote in favour of this bill today," she told reporters moments after the 393-266 vote in favour of an amendment that will legalize same-sex marriage.