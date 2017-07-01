The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in his reaction regarding the formation of the new coalition has said that his party will support any move or step that strengthens the current system, reported Khaama Press.

However, he has warned that his party together with the support of the people will stand against any such moves and steps to be taken to weaken the government and system.

Hekmatyar made the remarks in a statement released by his party after a new coalition was formed between Jamiat-e-Islami led by Salahuddin Rabbani and Ata Mohammad Noor, Junbish Millie led by First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum and Wahdat Islami led by deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The statement further added that all political parties and movements should join hands and unite their force to support the government and take the country out of the ongoing crisis.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami his statement also urged the political parties and movements to refrain from any such provocative acts that could take the country into further crisis and repeat the bitter experiences of the past and the devastating war that ruined the country.

According to Hekmatyar, certain elements are still attempting to spark war and violence in the country on the instructions of their foreign supporters and for their own interests.

The new coalition between the three political parties announced their establishment on Friday, days after meetings were organized in the country and on the sidelines of the engagement ceremony of Gen. Dostum’s son in Turkey.

In their first statement after the formation of the coalition, its members called on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to prevent from extrajudicial steps and respect the constitution of the country and the authorities of the ministers and directors of the government institutions.