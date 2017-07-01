Two Kashmiris including one woman have been killed while many were left injured when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Islamabad district of Indian held Kashmir (IHK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), people took to the streets after Indian troops launched a violent cordon and search operation in Dialgam area of the district.

The troops fired bullets, pellets, and tear gas shells on the demonstrators killing two civilians, Tariq Ahmed and Tahira Begum, and injuring many others, the KMS said.

Eyewitness told members of the press that Tariq and Tahira were hit by bullets.

Massive protests continue in the area at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, authorities have restricted mobile internet services in the district and imposed curfew-like-restrictions in Dialgam.

The authorities have also announced the closure of educational institutions in the district to prevent students from staging demonstrations against the killings.