The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has lost five senior leaders in an airstrike in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The local security officials are saying that the airstrike was carried out by the foreign forces based in Afghanistan on Friday.

Provincial security chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said ten ISIS loyalists were killed in total during the airstrike.

He said the main commander of the terror group for Jawzjan province Mullah Abdul Ahad who was famous as Hezbullah was among those killed.

Khashi further added that the other ISIS leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Mohibulllah, the commander of the terrorist group for Sardara village of Darzab, Mahboobullah, the commander of the terror group for Batu village of Darzab, Sadruddin, the commander in charge of the logistics of the terror group, and Faiz Malang, another commander of the terror group.

According to Khashi, the airstrike was carried out late on Friday in the vicinity of Maryazi area of Qosh Tapa district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.