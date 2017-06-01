A car bomb exploded in Qatif city in eastern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, without giving any details on casualties.

A resident contacted by telephone said he heard a blast and saw smoke rising above an area that police had blocked off. Saudi authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Photos sent over social media showed a body apparently completely burned being pulled from the wreckage of a car. The authenticity of the photos could not immediately be verified.

Qatif, home to a large Shi'ite Muslim population, has been a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and Shi'ites complaining of discrimination.