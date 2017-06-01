PARIS: The lights at the Eiffel Tower were turned off on Wednesday night to honour the scores of victims from the huge truck bomb that struck Afghanistan’s capital.

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the Kabul attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/emsZZ6HzG2 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 31, 2017

“The Eiffel Tower will again go dark from midnight tonight to show Paris’s solidarity with Kabul,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a Twitter post.

Après #Bagdad, c’est #Kaboul qui a été la cible d’un attentat barbare. Solidarité et pensées aux victimes et à leurs proches. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 31, 2017

“After Baghdad, Kabul has been the victim of a barbaric attack. Solidarity and thoughts for the victims and their loved ones,” she wrote.

The iconic monument’s lights had already been turned off on Tuesday night after a series of suicide blasts in Baghdad killed at least 42 as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan got underway.

Eiffel Tower goes dark in honor of victims of Kabul attack. It's the third time in just over a week the landmark has dimmed its lights. pic.twitter.com/mdCaLGRdxc — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack which struck Kabul’s diplomatic quarter Wednesday at rush hour, which left at least 90 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Paris regularly dims the Eiffel Tower, an emblem of the city, to show its solidarity with victims of terror attacks.