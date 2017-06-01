India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped forward to help a Pakistani man who Tweeted about his two and a half-month-old infant's health condition.

Upon reading the Tweet, Swaraj assured the child’s father that he would be be given treatment.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht https://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017





Sushma Swaraj is known to be very helpful in such cases.

Earlier the father had Tweeted, and asked Sushma Swaraj and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz why his son cannot get medical treatment.

Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma'am Sushma?? pic.twitter.com/p0MGk0xYBJ — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) May 24, 2017



