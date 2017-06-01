India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped forward to help a Pakistani man who Tweeted about his two and a half-month-old infant's health condition. 

Upon reading the Tweet, Swaraj assured the child’s father that he would be be given treatment.


Sushma Swaraj is known to be very helpful in such cases. 

Earlier the father had Tweeted, and asked Sushma Swaraj and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz why his son cannot get medical treatment. 