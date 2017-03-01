LOS ANGELES - Four people died and up to five more were missing after a small plane crashed into two houses in a residential neighbourhood in southern California, authorities said late Monday.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed “under unknown circumstances” about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, just east of Los Angeles, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told AFP.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:40 pm local time. The city’s fire chief Michael Moore told journalists that five people were on the plane, which split apart when it hit two homes that authorities believe both had occupants inside. One survivor, a teenage girl, was ejected from the aircraft and survived with minor injuries. A resident found in one of the burning homes remained in “very critical” condition as of Monday, Moore said.

Authorities are actively searching for up to five people. Moore said it is unclear whether the four killed were aboard the plane or on the ground.

The plane passengers had departed from Riverside for San Jose.

According to Moore they had been in the Los Angeles area for a cheerleading conference.