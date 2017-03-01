BERLIN: German police launched pre-dawn raids Tuesday against a Berlin mosque frequented by Tunisian Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri and against 23 other locations, authorities said. A total of 460 police also swooped on apartments, two businesses and six cells in two prisons in the German capital, to gather evidence against radicals. No arrests were reported. Authorities said the mosque or Islamic prayer rooms known as Fussilet 33 had been formally banned, in line with a February 15 court order, about a week after it had preemptively shut its doors. - AFP

Security service had often named the mosque space located in an apartment as the Islamic State group's mosque in Berlin, accused of recruiting radicals and collecting funds for jihadists in Syria.