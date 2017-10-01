WASHINGTON: - The head of the US Air Force Academy has delivered an unequivocal rebuke to bigots after the discovery of racist graffiti on campus, telling them: "You need to get out." "If you're outraged by those words, then you're in the right place," Lieutenant General Jay Silveria said in an address to cadets, faculty and staff at the academy in Colorado Springs, footage of which has since gone viral. "You should be outraged not only as an airman, but as a human being," the academy's superintendent said. Five African-American students at the Academy's Preparatory School found racist comments on dormitory message boards earlier this week. -AFP