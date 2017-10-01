In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions, reported by Radio Pakisan.

The authorities deployed Indian troops and police and paramilitary personnel in full riot gear across the city to stop the Muharram processions.

Pedestrian, as well as vehicular movement, was barred with the placement of razor-fitted wire on the main roads.

Main Muharram processions are banned in the Indian occupied territory in the name of security considerations since 1990 and only small mourning rallies are allowed in selected areas.

Ashura processions were traditionally taken out from Abi Guzar in civil lines to Zadibal in the old city of Srinagar.