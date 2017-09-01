Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished Eid Mubarak to Muslims around the world on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In his video message, Trudeau stated that Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today

“Eid al-Azha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and charity, and to appreciate life’s many blessings," he said.

The Canadian PM further mentioned that Eid-ul-Azha is the occasion when Muslims gather along with their family and friends, offer morning prayer, share celebratory meals, exchange gifts and give to those in need.

“This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Eid al-Azha is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important contributions the Muslim community has made to build the diverse, strong and inclusive country that we all call home," he stated.

Trudeau ended the message stating on behalf of his family, he and his wife, Sophie, extend their wishes to Muslim.

"Eid Mubarak."