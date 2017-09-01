HEBRON - Israeli forces have shut down a Palestinian radio station in the occupied West Bank for six months, the army and sources at the station said on Thursday.

Al-Hurria station in the southern West Bank city of Hebron was closed “for content inciting violence and encouraging terrorism,” an army spokeswoman said without providing further details.

A source at the station said technical equipment had been confiscated during a raid on the station’s offices. Israel’s army regularly acts against media it accuses of encouraging young Palestinians to take up arms against Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Al-Hurria, which means freedom in Arabic, was one of two channels similarly closed for six months in November 2015 shortly after the start of a fresh wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The unrest has continued, killing more than 294 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 47 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks. Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.