WELLINGTON - New Zealand's opposition Labour Party on Thursday took the lead in opinion polls ahead of next month's election, continuing its resurgence under new leader Jacinda Ardern. The widely respected 1News-Colmar Brunton poll put Labour on 43 percent, two points ahead of the ruling National Party's 41. It is the first time Labour has polled better than National since 2006 and means the centre-left party's support has soared 19 points since Ardern took over earlier this month.The charismatic 37-year-old also edged ahead of Prime Minister Bill English as preferred leader, 34 percent to 33.