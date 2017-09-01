SEOUL - US heavy bombers and stealth jet fighters took part in a joint live-fire drill in South Korea on Thursday, intended as a show of force against the North after its latest missile launch.

“South Korean and US air forces conducted an air interdiction exercise in order to strongly cope with North Korea’s repeated firing of ballistic missiles and development of nuclear weapons,” the South’s air force said in a statement.

Two B-1B “Lancer” bombers from Guam and four F-35B stealth jet fighters from the Marine Corps’ Iwakuni airbase in Japan conducted the drill, with four South Korean jet fighters also taking part. B-1B overflights of the peninsula from Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, infuriate the North, which condemned the drill on Thursday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

“The wild military acts of the enemies are nothing but the rash act of those taken aback” by Pyongyang’s latest missile launch, Yonhap cited the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.

Pyongyang had previously announced a plan to fire a salvo of missiles towards Guam.

It was one of the moves that saw tensions spiral this month, along with a new set of UN Security Council sanctions and US President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic warning to rain “fire and fury” on Pyongyang, and culminating with the North firing a missile over Japan on Tuesday.

A frustrated Trump took to Twitter to condemn Pyongyang, saying “the US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!”

With tensions surging, Moscow urged Washington not to use force against North Korea and also said attempts to toughen sanctions would be counterproductive.

In a phone call late Wednesday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “underscored... the need to refrain from any military steps that could have unpredictable consequences,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

May calls to up pressure

On a visit to Japan on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said London and Tokyo would work together to pressure North Korea “including by increasing the pace of sanctions” against Pyongyang”.

The UN Security Council has already imposed seven sets of sanctions on Pyongyang, the most recent of which were passed this month, but the measures have done little to quell Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear missile ambitions.

Russia warns US against using force

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has urged Washington not to use force against North Korea, as tensions surged after the latest missile test by Pyongyang.

In a phone call late Wednesday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov “underscored...the need to refrain from any military steps that could have unpredictable consequences,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

Beijing slams calls for new

N Korea sanctions

China condemned “destructive” calls for new sanctions on North Korea Thursday, warning Japan, the US and Britain that diplomacy was needed to avert crisis days after nuclear-armed Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said sanctions alone “cannot fundamentally resolve the issue”, amid reports the three countries were pushing for new restrictions on North Korean oil imports and foreign workers.

“It is a pity that some countries selectively ignore the requirements for dialogue in the resolutions - they only emphasise sanctions,” she told a regular press briefing, adding “these words and deeds play a destructive role instead of a constructive role in solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue”.