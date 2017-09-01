WASHINGTON - The Pentagon has ordered new troops to Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday, 10 days after President Donald Trump announced a surge in US forces to battle advances by the Taliban.

"Yes, I've signed orders" for fresh deployments, Mattis told reporters, without specifying how many. "By and large, this is to enable the Afghan force to fight more effectively."

On August 21, Trump announced a new Afghanistan policy to knock back the Taliban that could see thousands more US troops deployed, on top of the 11,000 there now.

The decision came after a deep review of strategy in which US military leaders convinced Trump to back off his election campaign pledge to pull out of the war-torn country.

Mattis said the added troops, which could eventually approach 4,000, according to some estimates, were not yet underway. "I just signed the order, it's going to take a couple days," he said.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the bulk of the additions will be paratroopers from two units, the 82nd Airborne Division and a brigade from the 25th Infantry Division.

The Post also said the surge will include more F-16 fighter jets, A-10 attack aircraft and expanded support from the B-52 bomber fleet based in Qatar.

Mattis continued to avoid questions on the total of new troops to be added to the 16-year-old war, or provide details of the overall strategy, saying he preferred to brief Congress first next week.

US generals have for months been calling the situation in Afghanistan a "stalemate," despite years of support for Afghan partners and an overall cost to the United States of about $1 trillion.

The new Afghan strategy will take a page from successful US efforts over the past two years to strengthen Iraqi security forces against the Islamic State group with better training, logistical support and the battlefield backup of US artillery and air strikes on enemy positions.

US airstrike kills

13 Afghan civilians

Thirteen civilians from the same family were killed and another 15 wounded in a US airstrike on Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan authorities said Thursday.

US Forces-Afghanistan said it has launched an investigation into the incident which an Afghan official said also killed more than a dozen insurgents hiding in a house in Dasht-e-Bari village in volatile Logar province near Kabul on Wednesday.

It comes days after Afghan officials said the country's own air force killed up to 13 civilians in separate strikes targeting a Taliban base in the western province of Herat. "In the operation the US forces came under the attack by the Taliban and foreign forces returned fire and forced the Taliban insurgents to hide in the civilian houses nearby," Saleem Saleh, a spokesman for the Logar provincial governor, told AFP. "Then the foreign forces called in air support and bombed the civilian house which led to civilian casualties."

Saleh said the victims were from the same family and most of the dead were women and children.

"I heard two big bangs and when I went out of my home I saw the building which was bombarded was totally destroyed," Nazar Khan Kochi told AFP.

"We pulled out the dead bodies from the rubble and debris and buried them.

"It was a very painful day for us," he said, describing the incident as a "massacre" and adding no Taliban were among the dead. Photos showed dead women and children wrapped in shrouds as relatives prepared to bury them.

Logar provincial police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai confirmed the number of casualties.

The US is the only foreign force currently carrying out air strikes in Afghanistan.

The US military said it has launched an official probe into the incident which comes three weeks after a US air strike allegedly killed 11 civilians in neighbouring Nangarhar province - charges the Americans have vehemently denied.

"United States Forces-Afghanistan takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and is working with our Afghan partners to determine the facts surrounding this incident (in Logar)," it said in a statement.

Ordinary Afghans have borne the brunt of the grinding conflict which began in October 2001, with record high civilian deaths this year.

In the first half of the year, 1,662 civilians were killed and more than 3,500 injured, with deaths in Kabul accounting for nearly 20 percent of the toll, according to a UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan report published last month.

AFP