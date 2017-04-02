BEIJING: China and Saudi Arabia have agreed to implement the consensus reached between heads of the two states and promote bilateral relations between two countries and two militaries to a new level.

Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), General Xu Qiliang during his recently held meetings Saudi Arabia held talks with Saudi Arabian Second Deputy Premier and Defense Minister, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

He stressed to work with Saudi Arabian side to conscientiously implement the consensus and promote the bilateral relations, according to Chinese Defense Ministry sources here on Sunday.

Gen. Xu Qiliang said, Saudi Arabia is a big country in the Middle East and the Islamic world, and it is China’s important partner in the Middle East.

The friendship between peoples of Saudi Arabia and China enjoys a long history and despite the changeable international situations, the Chinese side has always been committed to the development of long-term friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, Xu said.

He added that in recent years, the two militaries have witnessed constantly deepened cooperation in multiple fields including the high-level visits, personnel training and professional exchanges.

The Saudi Deputy Crown Prince said the heads of the two states made mutual visits successfully, which has promoted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He noted that Saudi Arabia and China share a wide range of common interests in various fields.

The “Vision-2030” proposed by Saudi Arabia highly accords withthe strategy of “One Belt and One Road” initiative in China, he said, adding that the high-level joint committee established by both sides has strengthened pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

The Saudi Arabian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the constant development of relations between the two countries and militaries, he said.