SEOUL: A South Korean cargo ship has gone missing in waters off Uruguay after making a distress call, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Saturday. The Stella Daisy with eight South Korean and 16 Filipino crew members on board disappeared Friday after sending a text message that it was sinking, the ministry said. “It remains unknown whether the crew escaped to safety,” a ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency. A search operation by Uruguayan coast guards was underway, it added. – AFP