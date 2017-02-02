BAKU: Azerbaijani security forces said Wednesday they had killed four alleged "Islamist terrorists" suspected of plotting attacks in the predominantly Muslim nation. The special operation on Tuesday was carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) and targeted four Azerbaijani citizens "suspected of planning serious crimes" motivated by "religious extremism," the security agency said in a statement. They had "pledged allegiance to a terrorist organisation active abroad and were planning terrorist acts across the country," it said, without giving details. -AFP

"The group offered armed resistance using automatic rifles and guns," the statement added.