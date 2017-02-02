Chris Kahn - Imposing a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries, President Donald Trump said the move would help protect the United States from terrorism. But less than one-third of Americans believe the move makes them “more safe,” according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.

The Jan. 30-31 poll found roughly one in two Americans backed the ban, which also suspends admission of all refugees for 120 days, although there were sharp divisions along party lines.

Trump has pushed back against critics who say the travel ban targets Muslims. He says the “extreme vetting” is necessary to protect the country and its borders.

“This is not about religion,” Trump said in a statement after announcing the travel ban on Friday. “This is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

In the Reuters/Ipsos poll some 31 percent of people said the ban made them feel “more safe,” while 26 percent said it made them feel “less safe.” Another 33 percent said it would not make any difference and the rest said they don’t know.

Trump’s executive order blocked citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized Trump’s order and said it could backfire by giving terrorist organizations a new recruitment message.

“This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country,” senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in a joint statement.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 49 percent of Americans agreed with the order and 41 percent disagreed. Some 53 percent of Democrats said they “strongly disagree” with Trump’s action while 51 percent of Republicans said they “strongly agree.”

Democrats were more than three times as likely as Republicans to say that the “US should continue to take in immigrants and refugees,” and Republicans were more than three times as likely as Democrats to agree that “banning people from Muslim countries is necessary to prevent terrorism.”

Cheryl Hoffman, 46, of Sumerduck, Virginia said she was thrilled that Trump ordered the ban.

“I understand that the country was founded on immigrants,” said Hoffman, who participated in the poll. “Please, I get that. But I’m worried that refugees are coming in and being supported by my tax dollars.”

Another poll respondent, Veronica Buetel, 57, of Green, Ohio felt just the opposite: “Yes, we do live in scary times, but there are other, better ways to root out terrorism.”

Westy Egmont, director of the Immigrant Integration Lab at Boston College, said Americans have grown increasingly hostile toward refugees and immigrants as the influx has shifted from Eastern Europeans to people from countries like Iraq, Somalia and Afghanistan.

“The rise of those numbers, as relatively small as they are, have gathered just enough attention to set off a small reaction from people who are genuinely uncomfortable with the diversity around them,” Egmont said.

Most Americans, however, don’t think the country should show a preference for Christian refugees, as Trump has suggested. Some 56 percent, including 72 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Republicans, disagreed that the country should “welcome Christian refugees, but not Muslim ones.”

On Tuesday, the Trump administration sought to clarify that citizens of US ally Israel who were born in Arab countries would be allowed into the United States.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It gathered poll responses from 1,201 people including 453 Democrats and 478 Republicans. It has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 3 percentage points for the entire sample and 5 percentage points for the Democrats and the Republicans.–Reuters

Rouhani calls Trump a political novice

DUBAI (Reuters): Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani dismissed his US counterpart Donald Trump as a political novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of the Republican’s immigration policies including a temporary travel ban on Iranians.

Tehran has already said it will take legal, political and reciprocal measures in response to Trump’s order suspending the entry of people from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. Rouhani turned the focus on Trump himself in a live address on state television, saying: “He (Trump) is new to politics. He has been in a different world. It’s a totally new environment to him.”“It will take him a long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns what is happening in the world,” added Rouhani.

who led a rapprochement with Washington under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump’s has said his travel order, signed on Friday, is needed to protect national security.

He has also promised a sharp shift in policy on Iran, calling the nuclear pact that Tehran signed with Washington and other world powers “the worst deal ever negotiated”. The renewed impasse with may further weaken Rouhani’s efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of the deals for 80 Boeing jets and 100 Airbus struck last year.

“Today is not a time for separating nations by walls,” Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to Trump’s promise to build a barrier along the US border with Mexico. Opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration moves spread inside the United States on Tuesday, with Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington state joining others suing the administration over the travel ban.

France vowed on Monday to defend Iran’s nuclear deal, strengthen trade ties with Tehran, and double the number of visas available to Iranians.

Vatican worried about immigration order

VATICAN CITY (Reuters): The Vatican said on Wednesday it was worried about US President Donald Trump’s moves on immigration, in the Holy See’s first comment since his executive order banning travel into the United States by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

“Certainly there is worry because we are messengers of another culture, that of openness,” the Vatican’s deputy secretary of state, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, told an Italian Catholic television station in answer to a question about Trump’s order.

Becciu, who ranks third in the Vatican hierarchy, was asked about the executive order as well as Trump’s promise to build a wall on the US border with Mexico. “Pope Francis, in fact, insists on the ability to integrate those who arrive in our societies and cultures,” he told TV2000.

Some Roman Catholic leaders in the United States have criticised Trump’s executive order.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said on Sunday it was “a dark moment in US history” and that it was “contrary to both Catholic and American values”.

Last February, while returning from a trip to Mexico, Pope Francis said then-candidate Trump’s view about building walls was “not Christian”.

UN chief Antonio calls for lifting travel ban

UNITED NATIONS (AFP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for lifting a US ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying the measures would not prevent terrorists from entering the United States.

"I think that these measures should be removed sooner rather than later," Guterres told reporters.

"Those measures indeed violate our basic principles and I think that they are not effective if the objective is to, really, avoid terrorists to enter the United States," he said.

The appeal to end the travel ban came amid a mounting international outcry over the 90-day entry restrictions on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday enacting the immediate ban and also suspending the arrival of all refugees for a minimum of 120 days while Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

Addressing the US suspension of refugee resettlement and the ban on Syrians, Guterres again appealed to the US administration to reverse course.

"Resettlement is the must from the point of view of refugee protection," said Guterres, who served as UN refugee chief for 10 years before his election as secretary-general.

"I strongly hope that the US will be able to re-establish its very solid refugee protection in resettlement and I hope that the Syrians will not be excluded in that process."

Trump's decision triggered protests and chaos at airports while UN human rights chief Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein declared it illegal and "mean-spirited."

Guterres, who took over from South Korea's Ban Ki-moon on January 1, argued that banning citizens from Muslim countries would not prevent terrorist organizations from mounting an attack on the United States.

"We are dealing with very sophisticated terrorist organizations," he said.

"If a global terrorist organization will try to attack any country like the United States, they will probably not come with people with passports from those countries that are hotspots of conflicts today."

"They might come with the passports from the most - I would say - developed and credible countries in the world or they might use people who are already in the country."

UK’s May terms ban 'divisive and wrong'

LONDON (AFP): Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban was "divisive and wrong", five days after she initially refused to condemn the move.

"On the policy that president Trump has introduced, this government is clear that that policy is wrong," May told parliament after being pressed by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"We believe it is divisive and wrong," she said, speaking to MPs for the first time since the travel ban came into force on Friday - the same day she met Trump at the White House.

Trump's executive order bars refugee arrivals for at least 120 days and suspends visas from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days.

May said she had no advance notice of Trump's plans.

"If he (Corbyn) is asking me whether I had advance notice of the ban on refugees, the answer is no. If he is asking me if I had advance notice that the executive order could affect British citizens, the answer is no.

"If he is asking if I had advance notice of the travel restrictions, the answer is we all did, because president Trump said he was going to do this in his election campaign."

The ban sparked global mass protests and was swiftly condemned by the United Nations and countries including Germany and France.

But May initially failed to condemn the measure, saying the US was responsible for its own refugee policy.

She then issued a statement saying she did "not agree" with it.

A petition demanding that Britain withdraw an invitation for Trump to make a state visit has garnered 1.8 million signatures.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, on a visit to Lisbon on Wednesday, described the US ban as "arbitrary and brutal".

European leaders are also concerned about Trump's virulent criticism of NATO - he has dubbed the transatlantic military alliance "obsolete" - at a time when it stands as the main defence against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We should organise as soon as possible a NATO summit in Brussels with new US President Donald Trump so European leaders can have contact with him," said Reynders.

The United States provides significant funding to NATO, and Trump has urged other member nations to step up their contributions.

"Europe has an increased responsibility to preserve transatlantic ties. The international order depends greatly on the alliance between Atlantic democracies," Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva added.