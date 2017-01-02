A 50-year-old Muslim man named Shahid Iqbal was beaten in the city of Derby, England, by a couple who appears to be English.

According to Iqbal, woman passenger in his taxi grabbed the steering wheel while refusing to pay a fare of 7 pounds. In fact, the woman asked him to give £80 for her domestic needs which he declined immediately.

Just when he tried to call the police, woman bit his arm and slapped him on the face. Iqbal told that he was beaten by the woman and his partner when he got out of the car.

"I said just pay me and go but she lunged at me. She grabbed my phone and started to bite. Then she went for me again and bit my arm", told Iqbal about the incident.

Iqbal tried to pull out of fight with woman but then her partner took things in his hand and joined the woman in attacking the taxi driver where they punched and kicked the old man.

There were a few people watching the incident but the bystanders didn’t react at all. Rather, they recorded the beating on their phones while singing songs.

The bystanders made fun of the Muslim man being beaten by the couple and made its footage.

Meanwhile, Iqbal has decided to leave his job of driving a taxi following the attack and his family is frightened that they will be attacked again.