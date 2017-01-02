UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday assumed his functions as the world body's head, with an impassioned call for promoting peace through steps like dialogue to resolve outstanding political differences among nations.

"On this New Year Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year Resolution: Let us resolve to put peace first,' he said in his first statement as world's top diplomat. Let us make 2017 a year in which we all -- citizens, governments, leaders -- strive to overcome differences," Guterres, who replaced Ban Ki-moon of South Korea, said.

"From solidarity and compassion in our daily lives, to dialogue and respect across political divides ... from ceasefire on the battlefield to compromise at negotiating table to reach political solutions ... Peace must be our goal and guide.'

He said one question weighs heavy on his heart. “That is: how can we help the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight?” Having been formally appointed by the UN General Assembly on 13 October 2016, Guterres, aged 67, will serve for a five-year period from today to 31 December 2021. He was Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015.

Guterres faces a hostile incoming US administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time. He told reporters after being sworn-in as secretary-general on Dec. 12 that he will engage all governments - "and, of course, also with the next government of the United States" - and show his willingness to cooperate on "the enormous challenges that we'll be facing together.

"But Trump has shown little interest in multilateralism, which Guterres says is "the cornerstone" of the United Nations, and a great attachment to the Republicans' "America First" agenda.

So as Guterres begins his work facing conflicts from Syria and Yemen to South Sudan and Libya and global crises from terrorism to climate change, U.S. support for the United Nations remains a question mark.

And it matters because the U.S. is a veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council and pays 22 percent of the U.N.'s regular budget and 25 percent of its peacekeeping budget.

Immediately after the United States allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Dec. 23, Trump warned in a tweet: "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th," the day he takes office. Trump followed up three days later with another tweet questioning its effectiveness.

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Last month, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, paid a courtesy call on Guterres, and conveyed congratulations to him on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, with the hope that the fruitful cooperation between Pakistan and the UN would further enhance under his leadership.